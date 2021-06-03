Biden Administration Mulling Cyber Attacks Against Russian Hackers

Officials say criminal ransomware attacks from abroad, once a nuisance, have become a major source of economic damage

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Washington.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Biden administration is moving to treat ransomware attacks as a national security threat, using intelligence agencies to spy on foreign criminals and contemplating offensive cyber operations against hackers inside Russia, U.S. officials and other sources familiar with the matter tell NBC News.

Though using the military to take action against criminals would not be without precedent, it’s controversial in legal circles, and any American cyber action against targets in Russia would risk retaliation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

But officials say criminal ransomware attacks from abroad, once a nuisance, have become a major source of economic damage, as the disruption of gasoline and meat supplies in recent weeks has illustrated.

Local

Long Island 3 hours ago

NY Man Convicted of Stabbing Mom 47 Times, Trying to Kill Dad After Job Loss Fight

U.S. Capitol riot 5 hours ago

CT Man Charged in Connection With Riot at U.S. Capitol

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us