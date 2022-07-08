Bicyclist Killed in NJ Hit and Run, Driver Arrested After Crashing Into Other Cars

A man riding a bicycle in a New Jersey town was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver who was speeding away from police after firing shots at officers, according to officials.

Members of the North Plainfield community are still in shock after some witnessed the man get hit by the driver of the minivan. Surveillance video shows the moment the victim comes into the frame while riding the bike on the street, just before the blue Honda Odyssey strikes him from behind.

The man was thrown at least 30 feet forward, crashing into a fence. He did not survive the impact. His brother, who was visibly upset as he screamed in sadness and had difficulty talking, came to the scene and saw him laying on the ground after the crash.

Neighbors said that they were used to seeing the victim ride his bike each day up and down West Front Street, saying he was a good man who was just looking for work at businesses in the area as he tried to make a living.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said that the driver of the minivan kept going, but was caught shortly after when he crashed into other vehicles.

The Union County Prosecutors Office said that charges are pending against the driver in both the deadly hit-and-run crash as well as the shots fired at police. No one was injured in that shooting.