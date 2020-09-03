Queens

Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit, Dragged by MTA Bus in Queens

A 50-year-old bicyclist died after being struck by an MTA bus and then dragged a full avenue late Wednesday, authorities say.

Cops responding to a 911 call found the bicyclist, whose name has not been released, lying in the road near 32nd Avenue and 51st Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. He had severe trauma to his body and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities say the cyclist was traveling westbound on 31st Avenue against a steady red light when the Q18 bus hit him. The bus dragged him until he became "dislodged" at 32nd Avenue, police said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

