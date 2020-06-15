Beyoncé Demands Justice for Breonna Taylor in Letter to Kentucky AG

"Take swift and decisive action in charging the officers. The next months cannot look like the last three," the singer wrote.

Beyonce graduation speech
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Beyoncé penned an open letter to the Kentucky attorney general on Sunday, demanding the three officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor be criminally charged, according to NBC News.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed on March 13 after officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department busted through the door of her home around 12:40 a.m. to execute a no-knock search warrant for drugs.

No drugs were found in the home and the suspect at the center of the police investigation had already been taken into custody at another residence, Taylor's mother said in a lawsuit.

“Three months have passed — and the LMPD’s investigations have created more questions than answers,” Beyoncé wrote in her letter.

Read the full story at NBC News.

