Wildest Tri-State Weather Videos From the Monster Storm - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4
20180104_snowstorm_SOCIAL
Snow Buries Tri-State
13+ Inches, Wind Gusts Top 60 MPH in NY
OLY-NY

Wildest Tri-State Weather Videos From the Monster Storm

Published at 2:46 PM EST on Jan 4, 2018 | Updated 6 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Meet Four Inspiring Kids Tackling Cancer
    @ilya_latvia
    A Citi Bike appears to levitate in the gusty New York snow storm.

    As a monster storm bore down on the tri-state Thursday, many were documenting the effects of the wild weather on social media. These are some of the most unbelievable videos our viewers shared with us, and some that we took ourselves.

    If you would like to share your own storm videos, email us at tips@nbcnewyork.com. Please remember safety is the first priority when shooting any photos or video. 

    Citi Bike Blows in the Wind Like a Weather Vane

    Citi Bike Appears to Levitate in Gusty NYC SnowCiti Bike Appears to Levitate in Gusty NYC Snow

    A docked Citi Bike is seen being tossed around like a toy at 41st St by 8th Ave on Thursday.

    (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

    Freezing Squirrel Seeks Shelters in Old Mop

    Freezing Squirrel Shelters From Snowstorm in Old MopFreezing Squirrel Shelters From Snowstorm in Old Mop

    A squirrel is seen sheltering from the snow in an old mop on a balcony in New York Thursday, and its not the only animal trying to keep warm.

    (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

    Gas Station Roof Dangles and Then Collapses Amid Powerful Winds

    NJ Gas Station Roof Collapses Amid Powerful StormNJ Gas Station Roof Collapses Amid Powerful Storm

    The roof of a gas station in Garfield, New Jersey, was seen teetering precariously amid powerful winds on Thursday, before it finally seen twisting and toppling off altogether. 

    (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

    It's Snowing Underground in the NYC Subway System

    Man Struggles to Roll Barrels Down Snowy Street in Brooklyn

    Man Struggles to Roll Barrels Down Brooklyn Street During Weather BombMan Struggles to Roll Barrels Down Brooklyn Street During Weather Bomb

    A man struggles to roll two barrels down a snowy street in Carnegie, Brooklyn, but gives it a valiant effort.
    (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

    Complete and Utter Whiteout at JFK

    Complete and Utter Whiteout at JFKComplete and Utter Whiteout at JFK

    You can see why so many flights were canceled out of New York City Thursday. Video shows blizzard-like conditions at John F. Kennedy Airport where there was almost zero visibility on the runway.

    (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

    New Yorkers Help NYPD After Van Gets Stuck in Snow

    New Yorkers Help Push NYPD Van Stuck in SnowNew Yorkers Help Push NYPD Van Stuck in Snow

    The NYPD was out helping New Yorkers stay safe in the weather Thursday, but the city was also happy to help its officers. One New Yorker was on the way to the store in East Flatbush to buy milk when they saw a police van stuck in snow on the street. They said that's when bystanders jumped in to help the officers push their van out of the snow. Meanwhile an NYPD officer in the 88th Precinct saw and elderly woman shoveling snow, and stopped to help. New Yorkers helping New Yorkers!
    (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

    Desperate Dog Tries to Escape Weather

    Desperate Dog Tries to Escape WeatherDesperate Dog Tries to Escape Weather

    A desperate dog is sending strong signals to its mom in Beach Haven, New Jersey, that it's had enough of outside for today, and would like to go inside.
    (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

    Jersey Man in Fur Hat Desperate for Coffee in Snowstorm

    Jersey Man in Fur Hat Desperate for Coffee in SnowstormJersey Man in Fur Hat Desperate for Coffee in Snowstorm

    New Jersey reporter Brian Thompson found a man named Lester banging on the windows of a closed Dunkin' Donuts store in Asbury Park, desperate for coffee. Watch this priceless interview.

    (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

    Commuters Battle Sideways Snow in Lower Manhattan

    Walkers Battle Snow, Wind in Lower ManhattanWalkers Battle Snow, Wind in Lower Manhattan

    Dramatic video shows few people on the street in the financial district on Thursday, and those who are struggle against the wind and snow.

    (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us