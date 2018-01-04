As a monster storm bore down on the tri-state Thursday, many were documenting the effects of the wild weather on social media. These are some of the most unbelievable videos our viewers shared with us, and some that we took ourselves.
If you would like to share your own storm videos, email us at tips@nbcnewyork.com. Please remember safety is the first priority when shooting any photos or video.
Citi Bike Blows in the Wind Like a Weather Vane
Freezing Squirrel Seeks Shelters in Old Mop
Gas Station Roof Dangles and Then Collapses Amid Powerful Winds
It's Snowing Underground in the NYC Subway System
Man Struggles to Roll Barrels Down Snowy Street in Brooklyn
Complete and Utter Whiteout at JFK
New Yorkers Help NYPD After Van Gets Stuck in Snow
Desperate Dog Tries to Escape Weather
Jersey Man in Fur Hat Desperate for Coffee in Snowstorm
Commuters Battle Sideways Snow in Lower Manhattan