A Citi Bike appears to levitate in the gusty New York snow storm.

As a monster storm bore down on the tri-state Thursday, many were documenting the effects of the wild weather on social media. These are some of the most unbelievable videos our viewers shared with us, and some that we took ourselves.

If you would like to share your own storm videos, email us at tips@nbcnewyork.com. Please remember safety is the first priority when shooting any photos or video.

Citi Bike Blows in the Wind Like a Weather Vane



A docked Citi Bike is seen being tossed around like a toy at 41st St by 8th Ave on Thursday. (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

Freezing Squirrel Seeks Shelters in Old Mop



A squirrel is seen sheltering from the snow in an old mop on a balcony in New York Thursday, and its not the only animal trying to keep warm. (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

Gas Station Roof Dangles and Then Collapses Amid Powerful Winds

The roof of a gas station in Garfield, New Jersey, was seen teetering precariously amid powerful winds on Thursday, before it finally seen twisting and toppling off altogether. (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

It's Snowing Underground in the NYC Subway System

Man Struggles to Roll Barrels Down Snowy Street in Brooklyn

A man struggles to roll two barrels down a snowy street in Carnegie, Brooklyn, but gives it a valiant effort. (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

Complete and Utter Whiteout at JFK

You can see why so many flights were canceled out of New York City Thursday. Video shows blizzard-like conditions at John F. Kennedy Airport where there was almost zero visibility on the runway. (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

New Yorkers Help NYPD After Van Gets Stuck in Snow

The NYPD was out helping New Yorkers stay safe in the weather Thursday, but the city was also happy to help its officers. One New Yorker was on the way to the store in East Flatbush to buy milk when they saw a police van stuck in snow on the street. They said that's when bystanders jumped in to help the officers push their van out of the snow. Meanwhile an NYPD officer in the 88th Precinct saw and elderly woman shoveling snow, and stopped to help. New Yorkers helping New Yorkers! (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

Desperate Dog Tries to Escape Weather

A desperate dog is sending strong signals to its mom in Beach Haven, New Jersey, that it's had enough of outside for today, and would like to go inside. (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

Jersey Man in Fur Hat Desperate for Coffee in Snowstorm

New Jersey reporter Brian Thompson found a man named Lester banging on the windows of a closed Dunkin' Donuts store in Asbury Park, desperate for coffee. Watch this priceless interview. (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

Commuters Battle Sideways Snow in Lower Manhattan

Walkers Battle Snow, Wind in Lower Manhattan