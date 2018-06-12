 Watch the World Cup and Get Great Deals While Doing It at These NYC Restaurants - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Watch the World Cup and Get Great Deals While Doing It at These NYC Restaurants

By Shoshana Stahl

8 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

With the World Cup starting Thursday, why stay in and watch when you can go out, even on a budget. Here are eight places to cheer on your favorite team without breaking the bank.
More Photo Galleries
Best Moments From the Washington Caps Stanley Cup Victory Parade
Trump's Historic Summit With Kim Jong Un
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us