Bergen County family scares off armed robber from Texas: Prosecutors

A Texas man is facing charges in an armed home invasion in northern New Jersey that ended with a family scaring the would-be burglar away, according to local prosecutors.

Jisun Park, a 40-year-old man from Carrollton, Texas, was charged with armed robbery, armed burglary, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose following his arrest, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

The charges stem from an incident that allegedly took place Saturday morning. Allegedly, on that day at around 12:20 p.m., the Norwood Police Department responded to a 911 call of an armed home invasion on Impatiens Way. According to officers who responded to the scene, an armed, masked man who entered a home through the garage confronted two adults and their children.

The family's screams allegedly managed to scare the man away into a nearby wooded area. Subsequently, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and located Park, taking him into custody.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Squad kicked off an investigation with the Norwood Police Department and found items allegedly utilized by Park during the armed home invasion, including a pellet gun manufactured to look like a Glock handgun.

Attorney information for Park was not immediately known.