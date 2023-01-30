Queens

BMW Flip on Belt Parkway Kills 2 Passengers, One Just 16 Years Old

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages. Here's what we know so far

By NBC New York Staff

belt parkway citizen app crash
Citizen app

A speeding BMW flipped over as the driver failed to navigate a turn on Queens' Belt Parkway overnight, killing both of his passengers, authorities say.

Cops responding to the Belt Parkway crash near 150th Street in South Ozone Park around midnight found the BMW mangled. Both passengers died -- a 16-year-old boy at a hospital a short time later and a man in his late teens or early 20s who passed away at the scene, according to police.

The 19-year-old driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, though the nature of his injuries wasn't immediately clear.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy emergency response at the scene in the pre-dawn hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

