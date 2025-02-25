Mystic Aquarium

Beloved New Haven seal pup Chappy now has pneumonia

By Angela Fortuna

New Haven Police Department

seal pup that was found on the streets of New Haven is being treated for pneumonia and gastrointestinal issues.

The Mystic Aquarium said the seal, now known as Chappy, started showing signs of weakness on Tuesday. He's currently in the animal rescue clinic and is being treated by veterinarians.

The aquarium said young seal pups are more susceptible to infections as their immune system hasn't reached its full strength.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Our rescue team is currently providing world-class care to him," the aquarium said in a statement. "Join us in sending good vibes for Chappy."

Chappy has captured hearts across the state and the country. Soon, you'll be able to have a bobblehead of the seal.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Mystic Aquarium
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us