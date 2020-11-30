Nassau County

Beloved LI Flower Shop Gutted by Fire Reopens in Empty Restaurant Dining Room

Two weeks after a fire gutted a beloved Long Island flower shop, the business has managed to reopen -- turning a nearby restaurant's dining room into its gallery and the kitchen into a design studio.

The Nov. 13 blaze in Freeport injured multiple firefighters and destroyed Duryea's, a local fixture on Guy Lombardo Avenue since the 1930s.

An explosion rocked a neighborhood on Long Island shortly after midnight, leaving at least one person injured and causing a fire that spread to nearby buildings. NBC New York's Katherine Creag reports.

But the business was out of commission for just two weeks before finding a creative new home -- Otto's Sea Grill, a nearby restaurant that is closed for the winter season and had the space to spare.

