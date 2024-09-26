Before Eric Adams, has a New York City mayor ever been indicted?

Eric Adams, the New York City mayor who came to office as 110th leader of the nation's largest city following the 2021 election, has been federally indicted on charges including wire fraud, bribery and conspiracy.

With the indictment from a federal grand jury, Adams becomes the first sitting New York City mayor to be indicted. This is the first time a mayor in the Big Apple will face federal charges while in office.

Adams has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and denied any knowledge of wrongdoing.

“I always knew that If I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target—and a target I became. If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit," Adams said in a statement late Thursday.