What to Know
The first annual New York Beer Fest at Citi Field will be on July 21.
General Admission is $50 per ticket and VIP is $80 per ticket.
There will be over 80 breweries and 200 types of beer.
Whether you're a novice or an expert on beer, the first annual New York Beer Fest on July 21 at Citi Field is sure to have a brew for everyone. With over 80 breweries and 200 types of beer, this festival will attract beer-tasters of all types.
The event is co-produced by the Mets and expected to have a huge turnout, promoter Dan Silberstein predicts.
There will be beer and also food, live music, a DJ and lawn games.
Silberstein says they are hoping this will become a yearly event.
"Beer festivals are distinguished by the venue. You can't get a more symbiotic venue than a baseball stadium and beer," he said.
General admission is $50 per ticket and VIP is $80 per ticket.
For more information about parking and tickets for the event, click here.