A beer festival featuring more than 200 types of beer is coming to Citi Field.

What to Know The first annual New York Beer Fest at Citi Field will be on July 21.

General Admission is $50 per ticket and VIP is $80 per ticket.

There will be over 80 breweries and 200 types of beer.

Whether you're a novice or an expert on beer, the first annual New York Beer Fest on July 21 at Citi Field is sure to have a brew for everyone. With over 80 breweries and 200 types of beer, this festival will attract beer-tasters of all types.

The event is co-produced by the Mets and expected to have a huge turnout, promoter Dan Silberstein predicts.

There will be beer and also food, live music, a DJ and lawn games.

Silberstein says they are hoping this will become a yearly event.

"Beer festivals are distinguished by the venue. You can't get a more symbiotic venue than a baseball stadium and beer," he said.

General admission is $50 per ticket and VIP is $80 per ticket.

For more information about parking and tickets for the event, click here.