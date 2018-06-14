First Annual NY Beer Fest at Mets Stadium Will Take Place in July - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

First Annual NY Beer Fest at Mets Stadium Will Take Place in July

By Shoshana Stahl

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    First Annual NY Beer Fest at Mets Stadium Will Take Place in July
    Getty Images
    A beer festival featuring more than 200 types of beer is coming to Citi Field.

    What to Know

    • The first annual New York Beer Fest at Citi Field will be on July 21.

    • General Admission is $50 per ticket and VIP is $80 per ticket.

    • There will be over 80 breweries and 200 types of beer.

    Whether you're a novice or an expert on beer, the first annual New York Beer Fest on July 21 at Citi Field is sure to have a brew for everyone. With over 80 breweries and 200 types of beer, this festival will attract beer-tasters of all types.

    The event is co-produced by the Mets and expected to have a huge turnout, promoter Dan Silberstein predicts.

    There will be beer and also food, live music, a DJ and lawn games.

    Silberstein says they are hoping this will become a yearly event.

    Top Sports Photos: Header Brings First Goal - 2018 World Cup

    [NATL] Top Sports Photos: Header Brings First Goal to 2018 World Cup
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    "Beer festivals are distinguished by the venue. You can't get a more symbiotic venue than a baseball stadium and beer," he said.

    General admission is $50 per ticket and VIP is $80 per ticket.

    For more information about parking and tickets for the event, click here.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us