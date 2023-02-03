Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Dozens More Stores: These Are the 66 in NY, NJ and CT

What to Know Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close an additional 87 stores – with 66 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut alone – as the struggling retailer continues to face financial woes.

The latest round of closures comes after the home goods chain announced plans last year to shutter approximately 150 stores and cut 20 percent of its workforce.

The company said its lower-producing banner stores will be included in the closures.

Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close an additional 87 stores – with 66 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut alone – as the struggling retailer continues to face financial woes.

The latest round of closures comes after the home goods chain announced plans last year to shutter approximately 150 stores and cut 20 percent of its workforce.

“As we continue to work with our advisors to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible,” Bed Bath & Beyond said in a statement. “The Company has initiated the closure of an additional 87 Bed Bath & Beyond and five buybuy BABY stores.”

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This news comes a little over a week after Bed Bath & Beyond said it doesn't have enough cash to pay down its debts and it has defaulted on its credit line with JPMorgan, warning once again of a potential bankruptcy.

The company said its lower-producing banner stores will be included in the closures. Here’s a list of Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing in the tri-state area:

NEW YORK

251 East Main Street, Elmsford, NY 10523

459 Gateway Drive, Brooklyn, NY 11239

72 15 25th Avenue, East Elmhurst, NY 11370

3064 Route 50, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

2020 South Road, Suite 3, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

5131 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY 11716

1490 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040

850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11232

790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300, Rochester, NY 14623-3254

441 Boston Post Road, Port Chester, NY 10573-4738

850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11232

806 Hicksville Road, Massapequa, NY 11758

925 Walt Whitman Road, Route 110, Melville, NY 11747

77 Quaker Ridge Road, New Rochelle, NY 10804

1119 Old Country Road, Plainview, NY 11803

165-171 Central Park Avenue, Hartsdale, NY 10530

2131 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10710

530 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, NY 11501

2600 South Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

46 Rockland Plaza / Route 59, Nanuet, NY 10954

167 Old Country Road, Carle Place, NY 11514

8 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack, NY 11725

675 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10010-5100

850 Third Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11232

245 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201

2171 Broadway, New York, NY 10024

NEW JERSEY

155 Promenade Boulevard, Bridgewater, NJ 08807

190 Hamilton Commons, Mays Landing, NJ 08330

8 Centerton Road, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054

1160 Route 23, North Kinnelon, NJ 07405

1121 Highway 34, Suite A, Matawan, NJ 07747

276 Route 202/31, Flemington, NJ 08822-1759

1595 -1 Route 23, South Wayne, NJ 07470

580 Valley Road, Wayne, NJ 07470

392 Route 10 West, East Hanover, NJ 07936

36 Clinton Road, West Caldwell, NJ 07006

123 Ver Valen Street, Closter, NJ 07624

370 W. Pleasant View Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07601

357 Route 9 South, Manalapan, NJ 07726

275 State Route 10 E. STE 350, Succasunna, NJ 07876

145 Route 4, West Paramus, NJ 07652

465 Route 46, West Totowa, NJ 07512

300 US Highway, 202 Raritan, NJ 08869

359 Route 34 North, Matawan, NJ 07747

100 D Route 23 North, Franklin Shopping Center, Franklin, NJ 07416

10 B Route 206 North, Newton, NJ 07860

303 Route 22 East, Greenbrook, NJ 08812

675 Paterson Avenue, Carlstadt, NJ 07072

335 South Avenue East, Westfield, NJ 07090

720 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills, NJ 07078

550 Broad Street - Route 35, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702-4139

700 Broadway, Suite 32, Westwood, NJ 07675

2309-200 Route 66, Ocean, NJ 07712

2145 Highway 35 - Holmdel Plaza, Holmdel, NJ 07733

675 Route 1 South, Suite 2, Iselin, NJ 08830

390 Route 3, West Clifton, NJ 07013

479 Route 70, East Brick, NJ 08723

1711 Route 10, East Morris, Plains, NJ 07950

300 Route 18 East, East Brunswick, NJ 08816

725 River Road, Edgewater, NJ 07020

1765 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, NJ 08096

977 Valley Road, Gillette, NJ 07933

CONNECTICUT