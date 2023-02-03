Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Dozens More Stores: These Are the 66 in NY, NJ and CT

What to Know
Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close an additional 87 stores – with 66 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut alone – as the struggling retailer continues to face financial woes.
The latest round of closures comes after the home goods chain announced plans last year to shutter approximately 150 stores and cut 20 percent of its workforce.
“As we continue to work with our advisors to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible,” Bed Bath & Beyond said in a statement. “The Company has initiated the closure of an additional 87 Bed Bath & Beyond and five buybuy BABY stores.”
This news comes a little over a week after Bed Bath & Beyond said it doesn't have enough cash to pay down its debts and it has defaulted on its credit line with JPMorgan, warning once again of a potential bankruptcy.
The company said its lower-producing banner stores will be included in the closures. Here’s a list of Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing in the tri-state area:
NEW YORK
- 251 East Main Street, Elmsford, NY 10523
- 459 Gateway Drive, Brooklyn, NY 11239
- 72 15 25th Avenue, East Elmhurst, NY 11370
- 3064 Route 50, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
- 2020 South Road, Suite 3, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
- 5131 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY 11716
- 1490 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040
- 850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11232
- 790 Jefferson Rd., Suite 300, Rochester, NY 14623-3254
- 441 Boston Post Road, Port Chester, NY 10573-4738
- 806 Hicksville Road, Massapequa, NY 11758
- 925 Walt Whitman Road, Route 110, Melville, NY 11747
- 77 Quaker Ridge Road, New Rochelle, NY 10804
- 1119 Old Country Road, Plainview, NY 11803
- 165-171 Central Park Avenue, Hartsdale, NY 10530
- 2131 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10710
- 530 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, NY 11501
- 2600 South Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
- 46 Rockland Plaza / Route 59, Nanuet, NY 10954
- 167 Old Country Road, Carle Place, NY 11514
- 8 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack, NY 11725
- 675 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10010-5100
- 850 Third Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11232
- 245 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201
- 2171 Broadway, New York, NY 10024
NEW JERSEY
- 155 Promenade Boulevard, Bridgewater, NJ 08807
- 190 Hamilton Commons, Mays Landing, NJ 08330
- 8 Centerton Road, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054
- 1160 Route 23, North Kinnelon, NJ 07405
- 1121 Highway 34, Suite A, Matawan, NJ 07747
- 276 Route 202/31, Flemington, NJ 08822-1759
- 1595 -1 Route 23, South Wayne, NJ 07470
- 580 Valley Road, Wayne, NJ 07470
- 392 Route 10 West, East Hanover, NJ 07936
- 36 Clinton Road, West Caldwell, NJ 07006
- 123 Ver Valen Street, Closter, NJ 07624
- 370 W. Pleasant View Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07601
- 357 Route 9 South, Manalapan, NJ 07726
- 275 State Route 10 E. STE 350, Succasunna, NJ 07876
- 145 Route 4, West Paramus, NJ 07652
- 465 Route 46, West Totowa, NJ 07512
- 300 US Highway, 202 Raritan, NJ 08869
- 359 Route 34 North, Matawan, NJ 07747
- 100 D Route 23 North, Franklin Shopping Center, Franklin, NJ 07416
- 10 B Route 206 North, Newton, NJ 07860
- 303 Route 22 East, Greenbrook, NJ 08812
- 675 Paterson Avenue, Carlstadt, NJ 07072
- 335 South Avenue East, Westfield, NJ 07090
- 720 Morris Turnpike, Short Hills, NJ 07078
- 550 Broad Street - Route 35, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702-4139
- 700 Broadway, Suite 32, Westwood, NJ 07675
- 2309-200 Route 66, Ocean, NJ 07712
- 2145 Highway 35 - Holmdel Plaza, Holmdel, NJ 07733
- 675 Route 1 South, Suite 2, Iselin, NJ 08830
- 390 Route 3, West Clifton, NJ 07013
- 479 Route 70, East Brick, NJ 08723
- 1711 Route 10, East Morris, Plains, NJ 07950
- 300 Route 18 East, East Brunswick, NJ 08816
- 725 River Road, Edgewater, NJ 07020
- 1765 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, NJ 08096
- 977 Valley Road, Gillette, NJ 07933
CONNECTICUT
- 835 Queen Street, Southington, CT 06489
- 1065 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06109
- 2260 Kings Highway, Fairfield, CT 06824
- 20 Hazard Avenue, Enfield, CT 06082