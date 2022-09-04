Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dies After Fall From Manhattan High-Rise Apartment

A top executive at Bed Bath & Beyond died Friday afternoon after falling from his high-rise apartment building in Tribeca, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

Officials identified 52-year-old Gustavo Arnal, chief financial officer and executive vice president at the retail company, following his fall around 12:20 p.m. from the Leonard Street apartment building.

Investigators believe Arnal's fall was intentional, but left no note behind or said anything to his wife prior to his death, who was home at the time, sources said.

The company said Arnal took the executive post in May 2020 following prior work at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Procter & Gamble.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A statement from Bed Bath & Beyond's Board of Directors called his passing a "shocking loss."

"Gustavo will be remembered by all he worked with for his leadership, talent and stewardship of our Company. I am proud to have been his colleague, and he will be truly missed by all of us at Bed Bath & Beyond and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him," said Harriet Edelman, independent chair of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Board of Directors.

Arnal's death comes days after the New Jersey-based retailer announced plans to close 150 stores of its "lower producing" namesake stores.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.