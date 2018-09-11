What to Know Two beams fell from a crane by the Jacob Javits Center on 12th Avenue near 34th Street Tuesday; traffic was halted on the West Side Highway

Officials say they got a call about the fallen beams on 12th Avenue shortly before 10 a.m.; it appears a crane had a "material load drop"

There were no apparent injuries; a cause of the incident is under investigation

Two beams fell from a crane by the Jacob Javits Center on 12th Avenue near 34th Street Tuesday, shutting down West Side Highway traffic for blocks in both directions but causing no apparent injuries, officials say.

Fire officials say they got a call about the fallen beams on 12th Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. The Department of Buildings, which sent inspectors to the scene, said a preliminary investigation indicates there was a "material load drop" from a crane operated at 655 W. 34th Street, which is the Javits' Center address.

In Pictures: Beams Fall Over West Side Highway

The West Side Highway was shut down in both directions between 34th and 42nd streets as authorities investigated the beams, which the FDNY tweeted were "leaning precariously" on a sidewalk shed. Backups stretched back to 18th Street and were continuing to mount.

A large FDNY response was seen on the highway in social media video and on traffic cameras. A cause of the incident is under investigation.

