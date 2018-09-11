 In Pictures: Beams Fall Over West Side Highway, Snarling Traffic for Blocks - NBC New York
In Pictures: Beams Fall Over West Side Highway, Snarling Traffic for Blocks

By Jessy Edwards

29 minutes ago

Two beams fell from a crane and were hanging over the West Side Highway Tuesday morning. The incident snarled traffic on the West Side for hours as a section of the highway was closed while the beams were cleared.
