NBC News to Hold Town Hall With Joe Biden in Miami

The event will be held in front of a socially distanced audience of undecided Florida voters

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex
Andrew Harnik/AP Photo

NBC News will hold a town hall event in Miami on Monday with Joe Biden, who spent part of the day in South Florida participating in campaign events.

The town hall, hosted by "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, will air at 8 p.m. ET — two days before the Wednesday vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris of California in Utah.

The one-hour town hall will also air across MSNBC, CNBC and NBC News NOW, and it will be available in Spanish on Telemundo's digital platforms.

The event will be held outside at Pérez Art Museum Miami in front of a socially distanced audience of undecided Florida voters, the network said.

Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden visited the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami before heading to Little Havana to deliver remarks on "building back the economy better for the Hispanic community and working families."

NBC News previously said it has also offered to host a similar town hall event with President Donald Trump.

