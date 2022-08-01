Brooklyn

BBQ Grill Topples as Fight Breaks Out at NYC Soccer Match, Burning 5-Year-Old and Dad

The mother of a 15-year-old hit in the head during the chaos has been arrested on unspecified charges, police say

A 5-year-old Brooklyn boy suffered back and arm burns when a barbecue grill with a pot full of grease atop it got knocked over as an argument broke out toward the end of a soccer match at a local playground Sunday night, authorities say.

According to police, a group of people was at Linden Street and Wilson Avenue, next to Heckscher Playground, in Bushwick around 9:30 p.m. when the situation turned chaotic. It's not clear what prompted the dispute or how many people may have been involved, but cops say the grill -- and the grease -- ended up getting knocked over.

It's not clear if someone purposely knocked over the grill or it happened accidentally.

The boy was taken to a hospital along with his father, who got burned on the foot. Both are expected to be OK.

A 15-year-old child was hit in the head with some object during the fray and taken to a hospital with minor injuries. That 15-year-old's mother has been arrested in the case of the burns to the 5-year-old and his father.

Charges against her were pending early Monday.

