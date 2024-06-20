The Battleship New Jersey is all spruced up and ready to return home to the Camden waterfront.

Camden County Commissioners will welcome the historic U.S. Navy ship back to the New Jersey side of the Delaware River with "a welcome home party featuring food trucks, live music, carnival games and more" on Thursday June 20, 2024.

“For the past three months, the 82-year-old vessel has undergone extensive maintenance work to support its lifespan,” County Commissioner Melina Kane said ahead of the move. "It is an incredible piece of history that completes the Camden Waterfront and we have eagerly been awaiting its return."

Back in March, the battleship -- that now serves as a museum -- made the journey with help from tugboats along the Delaware River first to the Paulsboro Marine Terminal before dry docking at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. The total cost of repairs was estimated around $10 million.

The new World War II tale of resilience and bravery "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" is now in theaters. Philly Live's Sheila Watko takes us aboard the Battleship New Jersey, to explore areas that are reminiscent of scenes right out of the movie.

The ship made the reverse commute to Paulsboro on June 14, 2024.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The final journey home took place on June 20, starting just after 11 a.m. as tugboats began pushing the ship.

The journey wasn't anywhere as fast as the Philadelphia-built ship would speed up to during its days as a commissioned vessel.

NBC10's Siobhan McGirl is on board the historic Battleship New Jersey Thursday as tugboats lead the ship back to its home in Camden.

A flotilla of other ships -- some chartered -- joined the battleship on its slow ride.

Commissioners will welcome the boat back to Camden around 1:20 p.m. as the riverfront party ramps up. Kids are free at the party, while a $10 donation is suggested for adults.

The battleship, which was built in the 1940s in Philadelphia, served for about 50 years before its retirement in February 1991. It has been a floating museum since 2001. The ship was built at the former Philadelphia Naval Shipyard and was launched there on Dec. 7, 1942, the first anniversary of the Japanese air attack on Pearl Harbor.

The ship is the most decorated battleship in Navy history, earning distinction in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War and conflicts in the Middle East, according to its website. The ship steamed more miles, fought in more battles and fired more shells in combat than any other battleship.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.