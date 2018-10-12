NJ Basketball Coach Sent Dozens of Child Pornography Images on Tumblr: Police - NBC New York
NJ Basketball Coach Sent Dozens of Child Pornography Images on Tumblr: Police

By Ken Buffa

Published 2 hours ago

    A New Jersey basketball coach sent dozens of child pornography images via a popular social media site, authorities say.

    After a two-month investigation, Passaic County Sheriff officials said they found Joseph Frascella has sent 50 images of child pornography through a Tumblr account.

    They say the Hawthorne man worked at the front desk of Waldwick's Hoop Heaven, and sometimes coached kids.

    The owners of Hoop Heaven said they had no idea of Frascella's alleged criminal activity. They said when he heard he had been arrested, they fired him immediately. 

    Co-owner Mitchell Storch released a statement distancing the company from the charges.

    "Our only connection to the allegations in the story is that he worked for us … there is nothing alleged that it had anything to do with our business or any minor customers," he said. "We take children’s safely seriously.”

    Frascella now faces charges related to possessing and distributing child pornography, authorities say.

