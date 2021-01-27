Environmental Protection Agency

Barge Carrying Toxic Sediment Sinks at NYC Superfund Site

By Associated Press

A work crew contracted by the Environmental Protection Agency removes debris from the Gowanus Canal
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

What to Know

  • The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating after a barge carrying toxic sludge from Brooklyn’s Gowanus Canal Superfund site sank back into the water, officials said Wednesday.
  • The barge carrying dredged material was moored in nearby Gowanus Bay when it sank on Monday, possibly sending pollutants back into the water, the EPA said in a statement. Dredging was halted to allow contractor Cashman Dredging to secure the sunken boat.
  • The Gowanus Canal, an industrial dumping ground during much of the 19th and 20th centuries, was declared a Superfund site in 2010.

The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating after a barge carrying toxic sludge from Brooklyn’s Gowanus Canal Superfund site sank back into the water, officials said Wednesday.

The barge carrying dredged material was moored in nearby Gowanus Bay when it sank on Monday, possibly sending pollutants back into the water, the EPA said in a statement. Dredging was halted to allow contractor Cashman Dredging to secure the sunken boat.

The Gowanus Canal, an industrial dumping ground during much of the 19th and 20th centuries, was declared a Superfund site in 2010. The surrounding area has transformed into a trendy neighborhood in recent years even as plans for a multimillion-dollar cleanup of the 1.8-mile waterway proceeded.

News

COVID-19 11 hours ago

Cuomo Lifts Most Cluster Rules, Vows NYC Restaurant Plan in Days; NJ Sees UK Strain Death

Bronx 19 hours ago

Man, 24, Accused of Shooting NYPD Cop in Back Said ‘I Didn't Know They Were Cops:' Official

The EPA is investigating the sinking of the barge to determine the cause and whether toxic sediment was released into the water, the agency said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Environmental Protection AgencyBrooklyntoxic chemicalsGowanusBrooklyn Gowanus Canal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us