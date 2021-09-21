CRIME STOPPERS

Barefoot Woman From Tennessee Reported Missing in Midtown Manhattan

Jennifer Sulbaran, 36, was last seen at her hotel room on Sunday, police said

The NYPD is asking for help finding a 36-year-old woman from Tennessee who disappeared in midtown Manhattan over the weekend.

Jennifer Sulbaran, of Lakeland, was last seen around 7:40 p.m. Sunday at her hotel room, though police didn't immediately specify where she was staying. It also wasn't clear if she was visiting New York City as a tourist or for another reason.

She was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress and glasses. She had no shoes on.

Sulbaran is described as being about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 210 pounds. She also has teal highlights in her hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

