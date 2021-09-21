Barefoot Woman From Tennessee Reported Missing in Midtown Manhattan

The NYPD is asking for help finding a 36-year-old woman from Tennessee who disappeared in midtown Manhattan over the weekend.

Jennifer Sulbaran, of Lakeland, was last seen around 7:40 p.m. Sunday at her hotel room, though police didn't immediately specify where she was staying. It also wasn't clear if she was visiting New York City as a tourist or for another reason.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

She was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress and glasses. She had no shoes on.

Sulbaran is described as being about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 210 pounds. She also has teal highlights in her hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.