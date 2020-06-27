New Jersey

Banner Plane Goes Down Off NJ Coast; Lifeguards Rescue Pilot

A pilot is expected to be OK after crashing into the water off a New Jersey coastline

By Ted Greenberg

banner plane crashes off new jersey coast
Jenna Eldessouky

A banner plane crashed into the waters off a New Jersey coastline.

A banner plane went down off the New Jersey coast, crashing into the water near Surf City, officials confirmed Saturday.

A Surf City beach patrol captain says two lifeguards assisted the pilot out of the water. He suffered minor injuries but is expected to be OK.

Investigating officials did not immediately know what led to the crash Saturday afternoon. The FAA and NTSB will each conduct an investigation into the crash.

The plane sank below the waterline but is expected to be removed. But first, the NTSB must clear the scene.

