Bagel shop fined $1,500 daily is taking NJ town to court

A battle brewing between a bagel shop and a New Jersey town is going all the way to court.

The store is being fined more than $1,000 every day because the shop's owner has covered the front windows. But he isn't taking the fines laying down.

Jarrett Seltzer's restaurant, Bagels by Jarrett, serves all types of dishes, not just breakfast. But his shop in West Orange comes with a twist.

The shop's signage is clear: the restaurant offers curbside service only, there is no eating inside.

"We never wanted people to eat here because we'd be picking up seeds all day, it's just not worth it," Seltzer said.

That is the reason why so many of his windows are mostly covered; there's no need to look in or even walk in. But he says that decision could end up costing him a whole lot of dough.

"We're here because the town is fining me $1,500 a day for having window shades," he said Wednesday.

Seltzer's case may not be so "open and shut." It's not playing out in court.

"It's really frustrating. I like to cook, I should be inside making pasta not talking to you about window shades. It's insane," Seltzer said.

Mayor Susan McCartney said the issue first came to light late last year.

"it was to keep the window blinds. It sounds so trivial and I'm sorry but it's true. The issue is keeping the windows open at least two thirds of the way," the mayor explained.

McCartney said she's tried working with Seltzer to find a solution -- exceptions have been made -- but the two sizes can't seem to agree.

"There is an ordinance in town. We like to promote and help businesses and I personally feel I went out of my way to help him," the mayor added.

Seltzer remains stunned by the whole ordeal, and plans to keep fighting.

"There are plenty of people who say just open the shades. You don't get what we're doing here. Come work a night shift with the sun in your eyes to see what it's like," he said.

The two sides were in court this week. Seltzer thought both sides could come to an agreement, instead they are due back in court in October.