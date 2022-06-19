Bag of Human Remains Found in Basement of NYC Home

A man found a bag of human bones in the basement of his Queens home and told detectives he might know who they belong to, senior law enforcement officials said.

The remains were discovered around 3 p.m. Saturday in a home off 138th Avenue in Laurelton, according to investigators.

The 65-year-old homeowner told police the bag of bones was hidden in a hole in the ground, covered up by plywood, a senior police official said.

A 30-year-old man, the homeowner's son who had been living in the basement, was taken into custody as a person of interest within hours of the discovery, according to sources.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The connection between the father, son and alleged victim was unclear, but sources said the 65-year-old had suspicions about the person's identity. The NYPD said investigators were looking into whether the bones belonged to the son's girlfriend.

The city medical examiner will determine a cause of death.