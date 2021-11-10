Baby Manhattan Boy Found Dead on Bed Had Fentanyl, Cocaine in System: Cops

The death of a 22-month-old Manhattan boy in June has been ruled a homicide, the NYPD said Wednesday -- and officers confirmed the baby had fentanyl and cocaine in his system when he died.

No arrests have been made in the case of little Charles Rosa-Velloso, who was found unconscious, face down on a bed in his Baruch Place apartment, when officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 4 a.m. on June 17.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. It's not clear if police have any potential suspects in the case.

Rosa-Velloso's death came more than two years after a 1-year-old boy in the Bronx died of similar drug-induced causes. In that December 2018 case, investigators found baby Darwin Gonzalez-Santana had ingested fentanyl and heroin.

He was found dead in a cab two days after Christmas that year. His mother was later charged with murder.