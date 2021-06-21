Baby Left Alone With Sibling, 6, Dies After Getting Trapped Between Bed, Wall: Cops

A 1-year-old boy who had been left alone with his 6-year-old sibling at a New York home died over the weekend when he ended up trapped between a bed and the wall, police said Monday.

Spring Valley Police responding to a Kennedy Drive apartment after getting a call about a trapped baby around 8:40 p.m. Saturday found the child stuck and unresponsive. Local firefighters were dispatched to try to help free him.

The baby was eventually pulled out and life-saving measures began immediately, investigators said, but he later died of his injuries at a hospital.

Spring Valley police did not share any details on his injuries, a potential cause of death nor how he may have ended up in that deadly position. They didn't release his name, either.

The boy's mother, 36-year-old Marie Dorleus, was arrested on a manslaughter charge, police said. No other details on the family were immediately available.

It also wasn't immediately clear if Dorleus had an attorney.