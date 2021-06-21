Rockland County

Baby Left Alone With Sibling, 6, Dies After Getting Trapped Between Bed, Wall: Cops

His 36-year-old mother was later arrested on a manslaughter charge, police said

Police Siren Generic 123
NBC Bay Area/File

A 1-year-old boy who had been left alone with his 6-year-old sibling at a New York home died over the weekend when he ended up trapped between a bed and the wall, police said Monday.

Spring Valley Police responding to a Kennedy Drive apartment after getting a call about a trapped baby around 8:40 p.m. Saturday found the child stuck and unresponsive. Local firefighters were dispatched to try to help free him.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The baby was eventually pulled out and life-saving measures began immediately, investigators said, but he later died of his injuries at a hospital.

Local

Decision 2021 2 hours ago

NYC Primary Day: 4 Key Races to Watch, the Candidates and What's at Stake

new jersey taxes 2 hours ago

NJ Lawmakers, Murphy Reach Agreement on Key Tax Relief Measures for 2022 Budget

Spring Valley police did not share any details on his injuries, a potential cause of death nor how he may have ended up in that deadly position. They didn't release his name, either.

The boy's mother, 36-year-old Marie Dorleus, was arrested on a manslaughter charge, police said. No other details on the family were immediately available.

It also wasn't immediately clear if Dorleus had an attorney.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Rockland CountySpring Valley
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us