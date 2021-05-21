Bushwick

Baby Left Abandoned at Brooklyn Business by Customer

It was not clear how old the baby is, and police called an Arabic-speaking officer as they work to track down who left the child and walked away

NBC 4 New York

A customer at a Brooklyn check-cashing store walked into the business Friday evening with a baby, then left it there abandoned, police said.

Workers at the Bushwick business near the corner of Myrtle Avenue and Wyckoff Avenue immediately called 911, and officers arrived at the scene shortly after. The child was taken to Wyckoff Hospital, where police said it is doing well.

It was not clear how old the baby is, and police called an Arabic-speaking officer as they work to track down who left the child and walked away. The incident is under investigation.

It comes after shocking surveillance video from inside a Jersey City restaurant showed a teenage girl who had just given birth walk inside and hand her newborn child to a customer — then walk out the door.

Teen Mom Hands Newborn Baby to Customer at NJ Restaurant, Then Walks Out

The 14-year-old mother in that situation handed her minutes-old newborn to the customer, who could tell the teen had just given birth. Fortunately, both the baby and the mother were brought to the hospital, where both are recovering.

