Baby Girl Dies, Mom Hurt After Jeep Driver Hits Both in NYC Intersection: Cops

A 1-year-old girl died and her mother was hurt after both were hit by a Jeep as they crossed a Staten Island intersection early Thursday, authorities say.

The Jeep Cherokee driver was turning at the intersection of Abbott Street and Scarboro Avenue in Shore Acres as the mother and baby were in the crosswalk around 7 a.m. and hit them, police said. The driver, a 40-year-old woman, stayed at the scene.

Emergency crews responding to the call found the baby and her 31-year-old mother in the intersection with trauma to their bodies. The baby died a short time later. Her mother is said to be in stable condition. Details on her injuries weren't known.

Chopper 4 showed a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene through the morning. The victims' identities have not been released.

No arrests have been made at this time, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.