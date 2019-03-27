Death of 1-Year-Old Baby Boy Found in Taxi in the Bronx Ruled a Homicide: Police - NBC New York
Death of 1-Year-Old Baby Boy Found in Taxi in the Bronx Ruled a Homicide: Police

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A baby boy was pronounced dead after being found in a taxi in the Bronx last December

    • Police found the 1-year-old unresponsive and unconscious. They administered CPR but were not able to bring the boy back.

    • The death of the baby has now been ruled a homicide

    The death of a baby boy found in in a taxi in December has been ruled a homicide, police said Wednesday.

    Officers found 1-year-old Darwin Gonzalez-Santana unconscious in a cab outside 1880 University Place in the Bronx on the morning of Dec. 17, police said.

    They administered CPR on the baby and took him in their car to Saint-Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead. They said at the time there was no obvious trauma. 

    The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was investigating the baby's death. 

