Baby and 11-Year-Old Child Die in Jersey City House Fire: Prosecutors

Two children were killed in a house fire that broke out late Wednesday night in New Jersey, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Jersey City firefighters rushed to the building at 470 Martin Luther King Dr. and encounter large flames and heavy smoke coming through the windows. Authorities went door to door and evacuated nearby residents as the flames took over the home.

An 11-year-old child and an 8-month-old child were confirmed dead in the blaze, the prosecutor's office said.

The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force is now investigating the fatal fire. No other information was immediately available.