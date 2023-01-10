Avoid the Oculus: NYPD Bomb Squad on Scene After Pressure Cooker Found on PATH, Sources Say

The NYPD's Bomb Squad is investigating after a pressure cooker was found on the last car of a PATH train from Newark Tuesday, law enforcement sources say.

The train was in the station for more than an hour before it was found, the sources said.

The NYPD said to avoid the area. PATH service is suspended from Hoboken to World Trade Center. No. 1 trains are bypassing the World Trade Center in both directions.

ADVISORY: Due to a police investigation please avoid The Oculus at this time. pic.twitter.com/8L6HBvx5d3 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 10, 2023

The Port Authority confirms that the station has been evacuated.

This is a developing story.