Auto Shop Quadruple Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Queens: Cops

One person is dead and three others wounded following a shooting at an auto shop in Queens, police said.

The NYPD said several people were gathered inside the shop on 89th Avenue in Richmond Hill when the gunman walked in and opened fire.

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Two teenage girls were grazed by bullets and refused medical attention, according to police. An 18-year-old was grazed in her head and 17-year-old in her chest.

Police said a 25-year-old man was struck in the leg. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital for treatment.

A second man, 24, was shot in the head. Police said he did not survive his injuries.

Police have not announced any arrests or released a description of the shooter.

