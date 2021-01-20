JFK

Authorities Seize Over Half a Ton of Duck Tongues, Intestines and Blood Clams at JFK

New York authorities confiscated nearly a thousand pounds of prohibited duck meat and more than 200 pounds of clams last week.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found the massive amount of duck tongues, duck intestines and blood clams while inspecting a shipment from China at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Jan. 13, according to the CBP.

While these animal products are part of regular cuisine in many countries, their seizures are part of CBP Agriculture Specialists' job in order to prevent the introduction of diseases to the U.S.

In total, authorities found approximately 600 lbs. of fresh duck tongues, more than 330 lbs. of frozen duck intestines and 260 lbs. of live blood clams. The duck products were destroyed and the clams were turned over to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency, according to CBP.

