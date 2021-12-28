Wayne

Authorities Investigating NJ Crash That Killed Staten Island Man

A Dodge Caravan driven by a 28-year-old Staten Island man veered off the road and struck a utility pole, police said, causing the car to spin and hit a second utility pole; the driver was later pronounced dead at the scene

caution tape
Getty Images

Authorities in New Jersey are investigating an automobile crash that killed a Staten Island man.

According to the Passaic County prosecutor's office and Wayne police, the incident occurred Monday night at approximately 8 p.m. in Wayne.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A 2006 Dodge Caravan driven by 28-year-old Jorge Jaimez Romero veered off the road and struck a utility pole, according to police. That caused the car to spin and hit a second utility pole. Romero was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cause of death wasn’t immediately released, and authorities were continuing to investigate.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

WayneNew JerseyStaten IslandPassaic County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us