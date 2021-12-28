Authorities Investigating NJ Crash That Killed Staten Island Man

Authorities in New Jersey are investigating an automobile crash that killed a Staten Island man.

According to the Passaic County prosecutor's office and Wayne police, the incident occurred Monday night at approximately 8 p.m. in Wayne.

A 2006 Dodge Caravan driven by 28-year-old Jorge Jaimez Romero veered off the road and struck a utility pole, according to police. That caused the car to spin and hit a second utility pole. Romero was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cause of death wasn’t immediately released, and authorities were continuing to investigate.