Video Emerges After Australian Tourist Escapes Would-Be Rapist in Williamsburg - NBC New York
Video Emerges After Australian Tourist Escapes Would-Be Rapist in Williamsburg

The 27-year-old woman was walking back to her apartment when a stranger approached her and sexually assaulted her, video shows

By Katherine Creag

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A tourist was sexually assaulted as she was walking back to her apartment after leaving a Brooklyn bar

    • The 27-year-old woman left the bar in Williamsburg around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, law enforcement sources said

    • As she was walking back to her apartment, a stranger rushed up to her, said something and then sexually assaulted her, the sources said

    Video has been released of a violent attempted rape in Williamsburg as police hunt for the man who attacked an Australian tourist Thursday.

    The 27-year-old victim was shoved against a wall, had some of her clothes removed and was molested on the ground as she was walking back to her apartment after leaving a Brooklyn bar, police said.

    She had left the bar and outdoor eatery on Richardson Street, near Humboldt Street, in Williamsburg around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, the sources said.

    The woman was able to escape the attack, and ran back to the apartment she was staying at to raise the alarm.

    The suspect took off running and got into a dark-colored, four-door car, police said. It was last seen going east on Richardson Street.

    A Williamsburg resident on Thursday told NBC 4 New York the area is "a quiet neighborhood for the most part.

    "There's not really a lot of bad things that go on, so that's crazy," she said. "That scared me." 

