ATV Stolen Off of Moving Truck in NYC: NYPD

What to Know Police are looking for a pair of robbers they say allegedly stole an ATV from the flatbed of a towing vehicle in the Bronx.

The NYPD received a report that on Sunday, shortly before 7 p.m., that a 32-year-old man was driving a tow truck with a flatbed on the Bruckner Expressway Service Road at Bruckner Boulevard in the vicinity of Ward Avenue and Boynton Avenue.

According to police, while his vehicle was in motion, a group of individuals neared his vehicle on dirt bikes and ATVs. Some of the members of the group allegedly jumped onto the flat bed and successfully removed a 4-wheeled vehicle that was being towed on the flatbed.

The group apparently fled the location on the eastbound Bruckner Expressway Service Road. The ATV that was stolen was eventually found abandoned a short distance away by officers, according to the NYPD

The tow truck operator was not injured during the incident.

Police released surveillance footage depicting only two individuals involved with this incident of alleged grand larceny.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).