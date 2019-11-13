Attention Sneakerheads: Famous Footwear Opens Newest Flagship Store in Midtown

What to Know Just in time for the busiest shopping period of the year, a new Famous Footwear flagship store will open at West 34th Street and Broadway

Just in time for the busiest shopping period of the year, Caleres announced the opening of a new Famous Footwear flagship store at West 34th Street and Broadway in Manhattan on Friday, November 15.

It will be the largest of the company's 32 New York metro area stores.

"We spent a long time thinking about the store design and experience that would best serve our customer in this iconic Herald Square location," said Molly Adams, president of Famous Footwear.

"We've created a store that's fun to shop — whether you want to explore and discover something new, or you're on a mission to get in and out with that perfect pair," Adams said. "There's nothing like Manhattan shopping, and we're thrilled to offer New York shoppers the best Famous has to offer with our new flagship store."

The two-level, 8,400 square foot flagship store will carry nearly 24,000 pairs of shoes for women, men, and kids from a wide variety of brands.

A full floor will be dedicated to women's trends and styles, while three brand and trend shops will highlight the newest assortment from key brands. The flagship store will also feature the chain's largest assortment of accessories, including backpacks, lunch bags, mini bags, fanny packs, socks, and shoe care items.

A grand opening celebration November 22-23 at the new flagship store will include instant win cards with gift card prizes up to $500 and a sweepstakes inviting customers to post photos of themselves in front of the store's large first floor mural for a chance to win a $500 gift card.