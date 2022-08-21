Attackers Shove Teens Down NYC Apartment Stairs in Robbery Beatdown

Startling video of a vicious attack on two teenagers in New York City has police on the lookout for a group of five attackers also accused of stealing from the victims.

Investigators said a group of five people approached the duo and pushed them down a flight of stairs inside a Bronx apartment building. The assailants then punched and kicked the teens multiple times.

The Saturday morning attack occurred around 5:30 a.m., police said, inside a building on East 171st Street.

One of the group pulled out a sharp object and slashed one of the teens, who are both 16 years old. They took his phone and $100. The second victim was also slashed, in the check, and also had his phone swiped, police said.

Bruised and bloody, the teens managed to get to Montefiore Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries.

Police said the five assailants fled and were still in the wind the next day.