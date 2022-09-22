Attacker Slashes Woman's Face on Subway Platform, Punches Another Woman While Fleeing

Police are searching for a man they said slashed a woman across the face while on a Brooklyn subway platform, then punched another woman in the face as he was attempting to run from the station.

The incidents occurred just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Atlantic Avenue - Barclays Center subway station, according to police. A 30-year-old woman was waiting at the platform for a northbound 5 train when a man went up to her, took out a sharp object and cut her in the face in an unprovoked attack, police said.

The suspect then ran up the stairs to the mezzanine level of the station, where he went up to another woman, a 47-year-old. Once again unprovoked, the man punched her in the face, according to police. He then ran up the stairs and left the station.

Both women were taken to hospitals for their injuries, and both are expected to recover.

The suspect, said to be in his 40s with dreadlocks, was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.