Attacker Rapes Woman After Dragging Her Into Alleyway: NYPD

An attacker dragged a woman into an alleyway and raped her in Queens early Saturday morning, the NYPD said.

The 27-year-old woman was walking along Jamaica Avenue, near 163rd Street in Jamaica, around 4 a.m. on Saturday when the man walking ahead of her stopped walking, police said.

When the woman tried to pass him, the man dragged her into a nearby alleyway and raped her, the NYPD said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital after the attack, where she was treated for injuries to her head, body, arms and legs, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear what the extent of her injuries was.

Police are now searching for the woman’s attacker, an approximately 5-foot-6 man who was last seen wearing black sneakers, a dark-colored skip cap, a tan vest, blue jeans and a black sweater.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.