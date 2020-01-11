Attacker Brutally Beats 63-Year-Old Woman With Suitcase: NYPD

What to Know A 63-year-old woman was walking in Hell's Kitchen around 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1 when a person she didn't know attacked, her, police say

The attacker punched the woman several times and hit her in the face with a rolling suitcase, the NYPD said

The woman was left with several facial injuries, police said. The attack was caught on video

An attacker brutally beat a 63-year-old woman with a suitcase in an attack that was caught on surveillance video, the NYPD said.

The 63-year-old woman was walking near West 51st Street and 10th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen around 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1 when a person she didn’t know approached her and punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground, police said.

The attacker then struck the woman in the face with a rolling suitcase and continued to punch her before fleeing, the NYPD said.

The woman suffered several injuries to her face, police said.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.