Yonkers

At Least Two Young Men Die, Others Seriously Hurt, in Violent Crash in Yonkers

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least two people were killed and others were injured in a violent crash late Tuesday in Yonkers, according to police.

Authorities and witnesses say four young men had to be extricated from one of the mangled up vehicles on Culver Street and Riverdale Avenue. Two of them were immediately pronounced dead at the scene, Yonkers police said. The crash investigation spanned three blocks with pieces of the vehicles scattered across the streets.

None of the victims have been identified but friends of the young men at the crash site said they all had recently graduated from high school.

Local

COVID-19 3 hours ago

CityMD Launches Virtual Lines After Complaints of Hours-Long Wait

Mount Sinai 4 hours ago

NYC Hospital Turns Into Art Gallery With Portraits of Healthcare Workers

It's unclear how many people were in the other vehicle but police say everyone involved were transported to Jacobi Hospital and were being treated for trauma.

Investigators on Wednesday are still looking into what led up to the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Yonkers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us