At Least 8 People Shot Near Eleanor Roosevelt Houses in Brooklyn

A shooting in Brooklyn left at least eight people injured early Monday morning, according to police.

Multiple gunshots rang out in the vicinity of the Eleanor Roosevelt Houses on DeKalb Avenue around 12:30 a.m. When officers responded to a 911 call about the gunfire, they found four men and four women with gunshot wounds. They're all listed in stable condition, police said.

Victims range from 18 years old to 26 years old, according to the NYPD. None of them have been identified.

There are few details of the incident but investigators say there may have been a large gathering at the Bed-Stuy location before the shooting began. Investigators said a gun was recovered at the scene.

It's unclear what sparked the violence and an investigation is ongoing, police said. There's also no information on possible suspects.

In total, 28 people across the five boroughs were injured in 20 separate shootings on Friday and Saturday, according to NYPD's data. Upwards of 16 people were hurt in gun violence incidents across Brooklyn and Queens on Sunday.