At Least 8 Arrested for Illegal Fireworks in NYC Weeks Ahead of Independence Day

At least eight people in New York City were arrested over the weekend for possessing illegal fireworks.

The FDNY Fire Marshall says the agency confiscated $8,400 worth of fireworks on Saturday and took four people into custody. The NYC Sheriff also arrested two people and took more illegal fireworks off the streets.

On Sunday, another pair of suspects were also taken into custody over the fireworks and their shipments were confiscated. The arrests come as part of the city's multi-agency task force effort to crackdown on illegal fireworks ahead of Independence Day.

"Each year, adults and children suffer serious injuries from mishandling fireworks," NYC Sheriff said in a tweet.

Last summer, the sound of illegal fireworks echoed throughout the five boroughs while the iconic Macy's Fourth of July fireworks show was largely canceled due to the pandemic. Now that the city has got a handle on the COVID-19, the fiery spectacle is set to return.

Macy's Iconic NYC July 4 Fireworks Show Returns in Full Force This Summer

