At Least 7 Young People Shot, One Fatally, at Gathering in Brooklyn: Police

Multiple young people were shot late Sunday night at a gathering in Brooklyn and one person has died from their injuries, according to police.

The NYPD says gunfire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building on Albany Avenue in Bed Stuy. Five men and two women ages 15 to 20 years old were shot and one of the women was killed.

It's unclear what led to the shooting and no one has been arrested, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

