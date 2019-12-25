At Least 6 Hurt After Benz, MTA Bus Collide on Grand Central Parkway: Authorities

What to Know At least six people were hurt after an MTA bus and Mercedes Benz collided on the Grand Central Parkway Wednesday morning, officials say.

According to police, the incident took place around 6:18 a.m. in the area of 164th Street and Grand Central Parkway in Queens.

There were 11 people on the bus, including the driver, police say; At least six suffered non life-threatening injuries

At least six people were hurt after an MTA bus and Mercedes Benz collided on the Grand Central Parkway Wednesday morning, officials say.

According to police, the incident took place around 6:18 a.m. in the area of 164th Street and Grand Central Parkway in Queens.

There were 11 people on the bus, including the driver, police say. At least six suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The MTA driver was taken to New York-Presbyterian and the driver of the Mercedes Benz was taken to Jamaica hospital, according to the NYPD. Four other bus passengers were taken to area hospitals.

According to the MTA, the car ran a red light and hit the bus, which ended up on the sidewalk.

Police say the preliminary investigation found that the collision took place at the intersection.