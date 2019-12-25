Queens

At Least 6 Hurt After Benz, MTA Bus Collide on Grand Central Parkway: Authorities

Getty Images

NEW YORK – DECEMBER 16: A Triboro Coach bus line comes up behind a regular New York City bus December 16, 2005 in the Queens borough of New York. Union leaders called a limited transit strike on the Triboro and Jamaica bus lines that serve Queens, but the buses were still running on December 16. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

What to Know

  • At least six people were hurt after an MTA bus and Mercedes Benz collided on the Grand Central Parkway Wednesday morning, officials say.
  • According to police, the incident took place around 6:18 a.m. in the area of 164th Street and Grand Central Parkway in Queens.
  • There were 11 people on the bus, including the driver, police say; At least six suffered non life-threatening injuries

At least six people were hurt after an MTA bus and Mercedes Benz collided on the Grand Central Parkway Wednesday morning, officials say.

According to police, the incident took place around 6:18 a.m. in the area of 164th Street and Grand Central Parkway in Queens.

There were 11 people on the bus, including the driver, police say. At least six suffered non life-threatening injuries.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

holidays 15 mins ago

Volunteers Come Together to Provide the Gift of Warm Meals to New Yorkers

holidays 8 mins ago

Thousands Celebrate Christmas at St. Patrick’s Cathedral

The MTA driver was taken to New York-Presbyterian and the driver of the Mercedes Benz was taken to Jamaica hospital, according to the NYPD. Four other bus passengers were taken to area hospitals.

According to the MTA, the car ran a red light and hit the bus, which ended up on the sidewalk.

Police say the preliminary investigation found that the collision took place at the intersection.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

QueensNew York CitytransportationMTAcar
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us