At Least 3 Killed in Shootings Across NYC This Weekend, NYPD Says

Police in New York City responded to numerous shootings across the city this weekend and in at least three instances people died from their injuries.

Two of the victims killed in the weekend's violence were shot within an hour of each other in separate neighborhoods of Brooklyn, according to details from the NYPD.

The first victim, 33-year-old Arfan Butt, was shot around 5:30 p.m. in Dyker Heights, police said. He had been shot by two suspects, that police say fled the scene in a Mercedes, and later died from his injuries at Maimonides Hospital.

Approximately 40 minutes later, police responded to another shooting in Downtown Brooklyn. Police said 23-year-old Wayne Lafontant was shot multiple times at 330 Hudson Walk. He later died as well.

Both victims of Saturday evening's shootings in Brooklyn remain without an official motive and no arrests were announced Sunday.

In Queens, police said a man shot was Sunday shortly before 2 a.m. on 107th Avenue. Responding officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One, a 35-year-old man, was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens where he later died.

On Saturday, a gun buyback program collected 33 firearms in Brooklyn and organizers say additional events will be planned in the future.