3 Children Dead, More Injured in Fire at Bronx Home: FDNY

At least three children died following an early morning fire at a Bronx home, FDNY officials said.

The fire started around 6 a.m. Sunday in a multi-level residence near Quimby Avenue and Castle Hill Avenue in the Unionport section, according to department officials.

Two children injured in the inferno were recovered and pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim died at the hospital.

FDNY officials said at least three others were rushed to hospitals as well, one of which was said to be in critical condition.

It's not yet clear what sparked the blaze, but officials said responding crews found heavy fire on the second floor of the home. More than 100 firefighters and EMS workers were dispatched to the building.

The investigation is ongoing.