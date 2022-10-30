fatal fire

3 Children Dead, More Injured in Fire at Bronx Home: FDNY

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least three children died following an early morning fire at a Bronx home, FDNY officials said.

The fire started around 6 a.m. Sunday in a multi-level residence near Quimby Avenue and Castle Hill Avenue in the Unionport section, according to department officials.

Two children injured in the inferno were recovered and pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim died at the hospital.

FDNY officials said at least three others were rushed to hospitals as well, one of which was said to be in critical condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's not yet clear what sparked the blaze, but officials said responding crews found heavy fire on the second floor of the home. More than 100 firefighters and EMS workers were dispatched to the building.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

fatal fireBronxFDNY
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us