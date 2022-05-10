At Least 2 Dead in Car-Mangling New Jersey Wreck

At least two people were killed in a crash in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, early Tuesday, that left a car wrapped around a tree in some woods, prosecutors say.

Chopper 4 captured images of a heavily damaged vehicle that appeared flipped on its side in the trees after the accident near Ridgewood and Bloomfield avenues around 5 a.m. A heavy law enforcement response was evident.

Some streets were closed down in the area for hours -- and were expected to be through much of the morning -- as authorities investigated.

No information was immediately available on the victims or a possible cause of the crash.

The Essex County prosecutor's office says its investigation is ongoing.